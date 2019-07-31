Just between July 18 to 26, a total of 15 persons, including 4 policemen and a school principal, were killed in separate shooting incidents

Published 3:41 PM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Amid rampant killings under his watch, Negros Oriental police chief Colonel Raul Tacaca has been sacked from his post on Wednesday, July 31.

"This is to confirm that Negros Oriental provincial director Police Col. Raul Tacaca has been relieved from his position to give way to an impartial probe on possible lapses by his administration in light of several high profile killings in the province for the past several days," Philippine National Police (PNP) chief spokesman Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a statement.

Just between July 18 to 26, a total of 15 persons, including 4 policemen and a school principal, were killed in separate shooting incidents. (READ: 15 shot dead in Negros Oriental in 1 week)

According to Banac, the Central Visayas Police Regional Director Brigadier General Debold Sinas will soon designate an officer-in-charge to replace Tacaca.

Still, the PNP insisted that the province was under control.

"We assure the public that the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental is under control and our police units there remain on full alert to prevent occurrence of crimes," Banac added. – Rappler.com