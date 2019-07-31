Taking pictures is generally prohibited in most military facilities because it risks giving away valuable tactical information

Published 4:11 PM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two groups of Chinese tourists were caught taking pictures of a naval facility in Palawan, prompting the Philippine Navy (PN) to ask local tourism officials to cordon off a portion of a popular tourist area, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Wednesday, July 31.

AFP spokesperson Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo said the Chinese nationals were accosted after they were spotted taking photos from outside the Tide Pole naval facility in Parola, Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City – contrary to earlier reports that they had roamed inside the facility.

Taking pictures is generally prohibited in most military facilities because it risks giving away valuable tactical information.

“May mga military installations tayo na by nature, bawal kunan ng litrato (We have military installations that are by nature not supposed to be photographed) for security reasons,” Arevalo said.

However, the Tide Pole facility lies adjacent to a tourist destination. Arevalo said an officer from PN Naval Forces West has asked Puerto Princesa’s tourism department to cordon off portions of the tourist area where the Tide Pole facility can be viewed or photographed.

Tourists must also be briefed about proper behavior around military facilities, Arevalo added.

The Department of Tourism said 463,804 Chinese tourists visited the Philippines in the first quarter of the year. China is the Philippines’ second highest source of tourists, next to South Korea. – Rappler.com