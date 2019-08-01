During the dry run, provincial buses will be banned from passing through EDSA from 4 am to 10 pm

Published 2:55 PM, August 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) set a second dry run of the controversial provincial bus ban starting next Wednesday, August 7.

In a press release on Thursday, August 1, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said "all provincial bus operators" pledged to join the dry run.

During the dry run, provincial buses will be banned from passing through EDSA from 4 am to 10 pm.

City buses, meanwhile, will enjoy exemption from the number coding scheme. (READ: EXPLAINER: What is the provincial bus ban?)

Garcia said there will be no closure of provincial bus terminals along EDSA and no penalties will be imposed on violators during the dry run.

For those coming from the north, end trips will be at the Valenzuela Gateway Complex Terminal.

For those from the south, end trips will be at the Sta Rosa Integrated Terminal in Laguna, while operators with terminals in Pasay City may use the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

The new Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board policy which amended the routes of provincial buses paved the way for the bus ban.

The first dry run to test the ban was held back in April, then lifted in May.

This is not the first time that the MMDA has wanted to ban provincial buses along main thoroughfares. In 2018, Metro Manila mayors approved the ban on provincial buses along EDSA during rush hour, in a bid to ease traffic amid simultaneous road projects that year. This policy has since been suspended.

In 2015, the MMDA also banned provincial buses from using EDSA underpasses for the same purpose. – Rappler.com