Isko Moreno orders PNP, PDEA: Clear Baseco of drugs in one week
MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to clear the so-called "most drug-affected area" in the capital—Baseco Compound.
He gave the directive on Thursday, August 1, as he convened the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council for the first time since taking over Manila City Hall.
Formally known as the compound of the Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Corp, Baseco Compound is located in the fringe of Manila’s port area.
The compound is known to be a haven for criminals and a center of black market dealings.
Moreno himself heard reports of “a lot of individuals carrying firearms” in the area,
The firebrand mayor of Manila said that law enforcement agencies must have known the sorry state of the compound for years, so they should already be equipped to rid it of criminality.
“It’s been so many years, and yet it is still unresolved, so all they have to do is to go back to their data and possible apprehension of interested individuals because this is just a review,” Moreno said.
Moreno then said that barangay officials of the compound would face the risk of suspension since he has raised the issue with Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño, who joined the CADAC meeting.
“It will be a continuing operation up until that place is cleared of illegal drugs, because if we can do it in Baseco, we can do it anywhere in the City of Manila,” Moreno said in a mix of English and Filipino. – Rappler.com
