#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, August 2, 2019
What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 2, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Las Piñas City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Makati City - afternoon classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) and University of Makati
- City of Manila - all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Mandaluyong City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Marikina City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Muntinlupa City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Parañaque City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pasig City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pateros - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Quezon City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- San Juan City - starting 11 am in all levels (public and private)
- Taguig City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Valenzuela City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Rizal - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private). Also earlier announcements by mayors:
Central Luzon
- Bataan - all levels (public and private)
- Bulacan
- Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Zambales
- Olongapo City - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Bugallon - all levels (public and private)
- Calasiao - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Dagupan City - preschool to elementary (public and private)
- Infanta - all levels (public and private)
- Lingayen - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- San Carlos City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Sual - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Urbiztondo - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.