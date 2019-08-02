Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 2, 2019

Published 8:55 AM, August 02, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 2, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Rizal - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private). Also earlier announcements by mayors:

Cainta - all levels (public and private)



Taytay - all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Bataan - all levels (public and private)

Bulacan

Calumpit - all levels (public and private)



Hagonoy - all levels (public and private)

Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Zambales

Olongapo City - all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan

Bugallon - all levels (public and private)







Calasiao - preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Dagupan City - preschool to elementary (public and private)



Infanta - all levels (public and private)



Lingayen - preschool to senior high school (public and private)



San Carlos City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Sual - preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Urbiztondo - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com