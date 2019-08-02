Rappler Talk: Leading Isko Moreno's anti-crime team
MANILA, Philippines – The spotlight is on the capital as firebrand Mayor Isko Moreno grinds non-stop for the renewal of Manila.
One of his biggest challenges so far is ridding the city of drugs and crime after it has become a hot spot of the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs. Fortunately, Moreno has a close ally with the police.
Rappler's Rambo Talabong sits down with Police Major Rosalino Ibay, the leader of Moreno's crack anti-crime squad, formally known as the Special Mayor's Reaction Team.
Watch the interview on Rappler. – Rappler.com
