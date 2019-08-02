Police are investigating the deaths of Alyssa Marie Mejia Rogers and her husband – who reportedly shot himself after killing his wife – as a possible murder-suicide

Published 6:52 PM, August 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The body of a 24-year-old Filipina was found stuffed inside a freezer in a home in Texas in the United States on Monday, July 29.

According to an Associated Press report on Wednesday, July 31, police believed that Alyssa Marie Mejia Rogers was killed by her husband, Edward Rogers Jr, 66.

Edward was also found dead in the home the two once shared. Police said he had shot himself.

The Rogers were said to be in the process of getting divorced.

Arlington cops located Alyssa's body a day after Edward's friend reported that Edward had shown him Alyssa's body stuffed in the freezer on July 28.

Cops were investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

GMA News Online reported that based on an initial police investigation, Edward and Alyssa met online and were married in 2017.

Alyssa had supposedly filed for divorce due to physical abuse.

Police said Alyssa's cause of death, as well as when she died, were still being determined by investigators. – Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com