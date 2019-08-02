Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Published 6:10 AM, August 03, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 3, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Rizal - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com