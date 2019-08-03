The cargo vessel has on board 287,167 liters of fuel but no oil spill is initially observed, says the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 11:31 AM, August 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A foreign cargo vessel ran aground off the coast of Talisay, Cebu, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday, August 3.

The PCG said it has yet to determine the nationalities of the 18 crew members on board the Panama-flagged MV Arikun which ran aground in the vicinity waters of the Lauis Ledge Light house.



The PCG said the vessel was bound for the the Cebu International Port (CIP).

The MV Arikun carried 4,210 tons of wheat and also had on board 287,167 liters of fuel. No oil spill was initially observed, the PCG said.

"But further monitoring and assessment is in progress," said the PCG.

PCG safety inspectors were still investigating the cause of the incident, the agency said. – Lian Buan/Rappler.com