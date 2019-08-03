Government regulatory bodies of utilities such as the LTFRB, National Telecommunications Commission, and MWSS should have consumer representatives in their board

Published 12:33 PM, August 03, 2019

SENATE BILL. Senate President Pro-tempore Ralph Recto pushes a measure to compel public utility boards to include a consumer representative. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto has filed a bill that would make it mandatory to have consumer representatives in the board of government regulatory bodies of utility services like water and transportation.

Senate Bill No. 590 seeks to compel the following regulatory agencies to include consumer representatives in their board:

Toll Regulatory Board

Energy Regulatory Commission

Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System

Local Water Utilities Administration

National Telecommunications Commission

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board

Civil Aeronautics Board

Maritime Industry Administration

“This nation of commuters needs to install one of their own in agencies that police the companies they patronize every day. There are multiple safety, fare, frequency issues which require the inputs of riders,” Recto said.

Recto said there's an option to expand the coverage of his bill to include other boards such as those of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

The consumer representative shall be appointed by the president, and shall have at least 5 years of known advocacy in their sector to be qualified.

Recto said this is aligned with the constitutional guarantee of public participation in government policies.

The senator said many public utility boards do not have consumer representatives.

“As a result, numerous policy decisions have been approved without wide consultation from stakeholders or without full public disclosure of the details, in violation of the ideals of transparency and participative policy-making,” Recto said. – Rappler.com