No Filipino harmed in Bangkok bombing – DFA
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, August 3, that no Filipinos were harmed in the recent series of small bombings in Bangkok, Thailand.
The blasts took place on Friday, August 2, as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministerial Meeting and related meetings were being held in the Thai capital. The DFA said no one in the high-level meeting was affected.
Among those who attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministerial Meeting were Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
According to an Agence France-Presse report, small devices known as "ping pong bombs" which were around the size of a table tennis ball – exploded at several locations across the city. None of the locations were close to the summit venue.
Officials from Thailand said 4 people were wounded.
"Filipinos staying and traveling in Thailand are urged to remain calm, but take extra precautions. Filipinos are likewise advised to cooperate with Thai authorities as they implement heightened security measures," the DFA said.
The Embassy of the Philippines in Thailand said it was closely monitoring the situation. Filipinos in Thailand in need of assistance can contact the embassy at (+662) 259-0139 to 40, 258-5401 (landline), +668 992-65954 (hotline) or through email at bangkok.pe@dfa.gov.ph and bangkokpe@gmail.com. – Rappler.com
