5 arrested for kidnapping fellow Chinese
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police on Saturday, August 3, announced the arrest of 5 men for allegedly kidnapping a fellow Chinese.
The PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group presented the suspects in a news briefing in Camp Crame, along with the victim, Xing Zhao, whose face was concealed.
The suspects were identified as Deng Xiao Niu, Zhang Yi, Ou Shao Ping, Song Da Ping, and Zhu Ling Qiao.
The family of the victim reportedly paid the kidnappers 122,000 RMB (P907,000*) as initial payment for the release of Xing.
The suspects had been detained in Camp Crame.
It was the latest kidnapping case allegedly involving Chinese suspects, in the country. In February, police arrested 4 Chinese who allegedly kidnapped an Australian in Makati City. – Rappler.com
*1 RMB = P7.43
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.