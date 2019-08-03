Police say the victim's family reportedly gave the kidnappers nearly a million pesos as initial payment for the release of the victim

Published 3:18 PM, August 03, 2019

ARRESTED. Police present the alleged kidnappers of Xing Zhao (in mask, at right) in Camp Crame on August 3, 2019. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police on Saturday, August 3, announced the arrest of 5 men for allegedly kidnapping a fellow Chinese.

The PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group presented the suspects in a news briefing in Camp Crame, along with the victim, Xing Zhao, whose face was concealed.

The suspects were identified as Deng Xiao Niu, Zhang Yi, Ou Shao Ping, Song Da Ping, and Zhu Ling Qiao.

The family of the victim reportedly paid the kidnappers 122,000 RMB (P907,000*) as initial payment for the release of Xing.

The suspects had been detained in Camp Crame.

It was the latest kidnapping case allegedly involving Chinese suspects, in the country. In February, police arrested 4 Chinese who allegedly kidnapped an Australian in Makati City. – Rappler.com

*1 RMB = P7.43