The Philippine Coast Guard says over 20 people have been rescued, so far, and search operations continue for the missing passengers and crew members

Published 4:30 PM, August 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At least 7 people were killed after two pumpboats sank off Iloilo and Guimaras Strait on Saturday, August 3, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The PCG said in a statement that 28 people had been rescued as of this posting.

The PCG said motorboats Chichi and Keziah 2 were navigating Farola Wharf in Iloilo to Jordan Wharf in Guimaras around noontime on Saturday when sudden strong winds battered the vessels and caused them to capsize.

The PCG said there were a total of 51 individuals on the two vessels: MB Chi-Chi carried 43 passengers and 4 crew members, while MB Keziah 2 had 4 crew members and no passengers.

PCG-Iloilo had yet to identify the retrieved bodies and survivors as of posting, but the Iloilo City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office posted a list of 24 survivors, as of 2:10 pm, on its Facebook page.

The survivors were currently at the City Mall clinic, the City's DRMMO said.

There are ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing passengers and crew members. Other Coast Guard vessels were also deployed to the area, according to PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo. – Rappler.com