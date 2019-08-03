At least 7 dead after 2 boats capsize off Iloilo
MANILA, Philippines – At least 7 people were killed after two pumpboats sank off Iloilo and Guimaras Strait on Saturday, August 3, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.
The PCG said in a statement that 28 people had been rescued as of this posting.
The PCG said motorboats Chichi and Keziah 2 were navigating Farola Wharf in Iloilo to Jordan Wharf in Guimaras around noontime on Saturday when sudden strong winds battered the vessels and caused them to capsize.
The PCG said there were a total of 51 individuals on the two vessels: MB Chi-Chi carried 43 passengers and 4 crew members, while MB Keziah 2 had 4 crew members and no passengers.
PCG-Iloilo had yet to identify the retrieved bodies and survivors as of posting, but the Iloilo City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office posted a list of 24 survivors, as of 2:10 pm, on its Facebook page.
The survivors were currently at the City Mall clinic, the City's DRMMO said.
There are ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing passengers and crew members. Other Coast Guard vessels were also deployed to the area, according to PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.