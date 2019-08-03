Authorities intercepted electronic devices such as Apple iPhones, iPads, Mi Brand, and Samsung devices

Published 7:46 PM, August 03, 2019

RAIDED. Allegedly smuggled Apple iPhones were uncovered in a recent raid in a store in Binondo, Manila. Photo from the Bureau of Customs

MANILA, Philippines – Fifteen undocumented Chinese workers were arrested while a stash of suspected smuggled gadgets were recovered by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) during a raid in a store in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, July 31.

The apprehended Chinese were turned over to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for documentation and deportation proceedings.

The BI said 9 of the arrested Chinese were tourists who were without proper working permits; 3 had unknown status or no record of travel found; and 2 with 9G visa.

Only one of the 15 had a Special Working Permit.

The BOC, along with personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), also intercepted in that raid “electronic devices such as Apple iPhones, iPads, Mi Brand, and Samsung devices.”

“The joint operation stemmed from more than a month of information gathering and surveying conducted by operatives from BOC’s Intelligence Group (IG),” the BOC said.

They gave the unnamed establishment until Wednesday, August 14, to show proof of proper payment of duties and taxes.

Below are photos sent to Rappler showing the products discovered during the raid:

