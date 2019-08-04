A livestreamed video of the protest shows Jethro Pioquinto looking distraught as Hong Kong police arrest him

Published 12:09 PM, August 04, 2019

THE ARREST. Jethro Pioquinto, an OFW working at Hong Kong Disneyland, is arrested by the police on August 3, 2019. Screenshot from the Facebook page of Pioquinto's friend

MANILA, Philippines – An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested by Hong Kong police on Saturday night, August 3, as he was passing by the area where anti-government protesters gathered in Mongkok.

Jethro Pioquinto, who works at Hong Kong Disneyland, was making his way through the crowd of protesters at around 11 pm when the police ran after him, according to a Facebook post made by one of his friends.

“To all my Filipino and EXPAT friends: Hong Kong police just arrested our Pinoy friend who’s not joining the protest but just passing by Mongkok, and the police knocked him down and arrested him! I watched the whole thing during live stream!!!!! Pray for our beloved friend!” said Pioquinto's friend.

She posted an excerpt of a livestreamed video where Pioquinto can be seen looking distraught as the police officers began escorting him away from the spot where he was handcuffed.

Pioquinto is currently detained at the North Point Police Station.

Pioquinto's friend said a team of lawyers sent by Hong Kong Disneyland is currently working on Pioquinto’s release from police custody

In the past two months, massive protests flooded the streets of Hong Kong, where opposition to a proposed extradition law has led to a wider movement calling for democratic reforms. The protests have since become violent, with riot police clashing with pro-democracy demonstrators. (READ: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in tourist district)

Protesters remain unsatisfied with Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam’s failure to give in to their demands, apart from the suspension of the controversial extradition bill. – Rappler.com