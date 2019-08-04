The NPA camp in Barangay Pigsag-an is the first known NPA camp in the city in recent history and is said to be the closest ever to an urban area

Published 5:25 PM, August 04, 2019

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Army soldiers from the 65th Infantry Battalion based here in Barangay Bayanga overran a New People's Army camp in Barangay Pigsag-an, just 30 minutes away from the city's new booming uptown district.

The NPA camp in Barangay Pigsag-an is the first known NPA camp in the city in recent history and is said to be the closest ever to an urban area.

The 65th IB troops engaged at least 20 NPA rebels and seized their hideout, located in an uninhabited area in Brgy Pigsag-an.

The combat engagement took place on July 30, when the operating troops led by 1st Lieutenant Rolito V. Tecson Jr of Charlie Company, conducted a focused military operation in the forested area of Brgy Pigsag-an, after concerned citizens reported the presence of the armed men doing extortion and teach-in activities.

Reports from the 65th IB and the 4th Infantry Division's Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO), released on August 3, showed one army soldier was wounded in action while the DPAO said there may have been rebels killed or wounded as blood stains were found around the position of the NPA. The wounded soldier was immediately evacuated to Camp Evangelista Station Hospital for medical treatment and is now in stable condition.

Troopers recovered an unexploded 10 kilogram improvised anti-personnel mine, the use of which is prohibited under the United Nations Ottawa Treaty.

The soldiers also recovered expended ammunition for M16, M14, and AK47 rifles, as well as some personal belongings.

"The security operations in the area was a result of the information received from the residents who are sick and tired of the continuous lies and deceit" of the group, 65th Infantry Battalion Commanding officer Lt. Col. Benjamin B. Pajarito Jr. said.

Pajaraito added the unit will intensify its campaign against the CPP-NPA terrorists (CNTs) to insulate the populace from terrorist influence.

"The people have spoken and they want to live freely under the democratic way of life, free from the influence of CPP-NPA terrorists”. Pajarito went on to say.

Intense military operations from the 8th, 88th, 65th and the 1st special forces battalion in Bukidnon's Kitanglad-Kalatungan Mountain ranges may have forced the NPA to seek new grounds as their presence in this city's mountain areas are unheard of.

This city's Western district's mountain barangays shares border with Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur.

in Lumba Bayabao, Lanao del Sur, soldiers from the 103rd Infantry Brigade also overran a much bigger NPA camp after a week of sustained military operations which resulted in the surrender of 21 NPA rebels on August 2, 2019.

"Once again, we encourage the CNT members to lay down their arms and abandon the armed struggle to enjoy the government’s Enhance Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP). They are all welcome, as long as they express their desire to surrender and avail the benefits and be productive members of society," Pajarito said. – Rappler.com