Vice President Leni Robredo urges authorities to find the suspects behind the killings in Negros Oriental instead

Published 6:30 PM, August 04, 2019

NO TO MARTIAL LAW. Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at a forum in March 2017. File photo from the Office of the Vice President

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo questioned why martial law is being floated as a possible solution to the recent spate of killings in Negros Oriental.

In her radio show Biserbisyong Leni on Sunday, August 4, Robredo cited the status of the ongoing martial law in Mindanao, following a 5-month siege of Marawi City by terrorists in 2017.

"Siyempre iyong gusto natin, maresolba kaagad [ang mga patayan sa Negros Oriental]. Pero ang pinakatanong: Martial law ba iyong solusyon? Kasi nag-martial law sa Mindanao...pero hindi naman na-prevent iyong mga karahasan," she said.

(Of course, we want the killings in Negros Oriental to be resolved immediately. But the main question here is: Is martial law the solution? Because martial law was declared in Mindanao...but violence wasn't prevented there.)

Talking to co-host Ely Saludar, Robredo continued: "Iyong pinaka-solusyon sana, Ka Ely, mahanap sino ba iyong behind dito sa mga patayan na ito.... Marami nang nabiktima, pero hanggang ngayon, parang wala pa ding kaliwanagan kung saan nanggagaling, at sino iyong nasa likod ng karahasan na nangyayari."

(The main solution, Ely, is to hunt down those who are behind these killings.... Many have been killed, but until now, there still seems to be no clarity on the source, who are behind the violence.)

Multiple shootings took place recently in Negros Oriental, with 15 shot dead in a span of one week, from July 18 to 25.

These include 4 cops ambushed by the New People's Army in Ayungon town, a lawyer killed by riding-in-tandem gunmen in Guihulngan City, and a school principal and 2 others shot dead also in Guihulngan City. (READ: Death comes unprovoked upon Negros Island)

Last Thursday, August 1, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte can choose to "declare martial law" in Negros Island if security officials recommend it, to stop the killings there.

However, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he has made no such recommendation so far. – Rappler.com