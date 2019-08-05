Isko Moreno to barangay officials: If you can't eradicate drugs, resign
MANILA, Philippines – If drugs can't be cleared, you should resign.
This was the message of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to the capital's barangay officials as he presented some 35 drug suspects inside city hall on Monday, August 5.
"They should resign...I will recommend them for dismissal," Moreno said.
Moreno was reacting to barangay officials of the infamous Baseco Compound for contesting his claim that the area is a haven of guns and illegal drugs.
Out of the 35 suspects, 9 were captured from Baseco Compound.
To this, Moreno responded by going back to repeated reports of drug seizures in the compound, saying, "inutil yung mga barangay offical sa Baseco, or kung hindi sila inutil, tumatanggap sila (the barangay officials in Baseco are useless, if they are not useless, they take drug money)." – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.