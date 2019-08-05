Isko Moreno issues a warning to barangay officials who underperform in the anti-illegal drug campaign

Published 11:11 AM, August 05, 2019

DRUG OPERATION. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno recommends officials underperforming in the anti-drug campaign to resign. File photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – If drugs can't be cleared, you should resign.

This was the message of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to the capital's barangay officials as he presented some 35 drug suspects inside city hall on Monday, August 5.

"They should resign...I will recommend them for dismissal," Moreno said.

Moreno was reacting to barangay officials of the infamous Baseco Compound for contesting his claim that the area is a haven of guns and illegal drugs.

Out of the 35 suspects, 9 were captured from Baseco Compound.

To this, Moreno responded by going back to repeated reports of drug seizures in the compound, saying, "inutil yung mga barangay offical sa Baseco, or kung hindi sila inutil, tumatanggap sila (the barangay officials in Baseco are useless, if they are not useless, they take drug money)." – Rappler.com