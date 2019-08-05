Rodil Zalameda beats to the post longtime applicants including Court Administrator Midas Marquez

Published 12:18 PM, August 05, 2019

NEW SC JUSTICE. CA Justice Rodil Zalameda is chosen the new justice of the Supreme Court. JBC screenshot

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals (CA) Justice Rodil Zalameda to the Supreme Court, a source confirmed to Rappler on Monday, August 5.

Zalameda obtained his law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University.

Zalameda will replace newly-retired justice Mariano Del Castillo.

Zalameda bested 5 other shortlisted nominees who have been repeatedly bypassed for a post on the Supreme Court bench, including Court Administrator Midas Marquez and CA justices Apolinario Bruselas, Japar Dimaampao and Ramon Garcia. The Bangsamoro Parliament, the governing body of the newly created Bangsamoro region, had endorsed Marawi-born Dimaampao to the president.

Zalameda was part of the CA's special 11th Division that flip-flopped against the payment of fees to government-hired lawyers for the controversial Piatco case, which included ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Zalameda and fellow justices Ramon Bato and Samuel Gaerlan ruled on June 4, 2018, that the hiring of foreign and local lawyers was "irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant and unconscionable" and denied the government claim for $6 million. This ruling came a month after Sereno was ousted.

A year before this ruling, the CA 17th Division ordered Philippine International Air Terminals Company Incorporated (Piatco) to pay the government $6 million. The amount was the award of an international arbitration court, which the government tried to enforce in local courts. – Rappler.com