Army reservist Vhon Martin Tanto is sentenced to up to 40 years in prison

Published 12:38 PM, August 05, 2019

CONVICTED. Army reservist Vhon Martin Tanto, shown here after his arrest on July 30, 2016, is convicted of murder for the death of bicycle rider Mark Vincent Garalde. File photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Regional Trial Court convicted army reservist Vhon Martin Tanto of murder for the death of bicycle rider Mark Vincent Garalde over a case of road rage in Quiapo in 2016.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said on Monday, August 5, that Branch 16 Judge Buenaventura Albert Tenorio found Tanto guilty beyind reasonable doubt.

"The Court imposed upon Tanto the penalty of reclusion perpetua," Perete said.

Reclusion perpetua imposes imprisonment of up to 40 years.

Perete said the court also ordered Tanto to pay the kin of Garalde P1.048 million in actual damages and P300,000 in total as indemnity ex delicto, moral and exemplary damages.

Tanto shot Garalde on July 25, 2016, after the latter blocked the former's car. A heated argument ensued that led to the shooting.

After he was taken to jail, Tanto said: "Sorry po talaga, 'di ko po sinasadya ang mga pangyayari. Nagdilim lang ang paningin ko." (I’m really sorry. What happened wasn't intentional. I just lost it.)

Ten witnesses were presented by the prosecution as well as a CCTV footage near where the incident transpired. – Rappler.com