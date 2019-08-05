Manila court convicts Quiapo road rage driver of murder
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Regional Trial Court convicted army reservist Vhon Martin Tanto of murder for the death of bicycle rider Mark Vincent Garalde over a case of road rage in Quiapo in 2016.
Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said on Monday, August 5, that Branch 16 Judge Buenaventura Albert Tenorio found Tanto guilty beyind reasonable doubt.
"The Court imposed upon Tanto the penalty of reclusion perpetua," Perete said.
Reclusion perpetua imposes imprisonment of up to 40 years.
Perete said the court also ordered Tanto to pay the kin of Garalde P1.048 million in actual damages and P300,000 in total as indemnity ex delicto, moral and exemplary damages.
Tanto shot Garalde on July 25, 2016, after the latter blocked the former's car. A heated argument ensued that led to the shooting.
After he was taken to jail, Tanto said: "Sorry po talaga, 'di ko po sinasadya ang mga pangyayari. Nagdilim lang ang paningin ko." (I’m really sorry. What happened wasn't intentional. I just lost it.)
Ten witnesses were presented by the prosecution as well as a CCTV footage near where the incident transpired. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.