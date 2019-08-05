The prestigious Order of Lakandula – one of the highest honors given by the Philippines – is awarded posthumously to former ambassador Rodolfo Severino Jr

POSTHUMOUS HONOR. Former ambassador Rodolfo Severino Jr is awarded the Order of Lakandula after his death. File photo by Roslan Rahman/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The late former ambassador Rodolfo Severino Jr was posthumously awarded the prestigious Order of Lakandula with rank of Supremo on Monday, August 5.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr, on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte, bestowed the posthumous honor on Severino during the celebration of the 52nd anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday. The 52nd anniversary of the ASEAN is on Thursday, August 8.

Severino's award was received by his wife, Rowena, and son, journalist Howie Severino. (READ: Ambassador Rod Severino: The complete diplomat, even at home)

Prestigious award

The Order of Lakandula is one of the highest honors given to an individual in the Philippines. It was created through Executive Order No. 236 or the Honors Code of the Philippines in 2003, under former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

According to the Official Gazette, the Order of Lakandula is the "order of political and civic merit of the Republic." Named after Datu Lakandula, the award commemorates one's "dedication to the responsibilities of leadership, prudence, fortitude, courage, and resolve in the service of one's people."

Severino was given the highest rank under the award – Grand Collar or Supremo – which is reserved for heads of state or government and individuals who have preserved and defended "the democratic way of life" or "the territorial integrity" of the Philippines.

Former recipients of the Order of Lakandula, rank of Supremo, include the late former senator Jose Diokno, who is considered the father of human rights advocacy in the Philippines.

Severino's legacy

Upon his death in April 2019, Severino was described by his fellow diplomats as a "giant of a man" and a "generous mentor" to people who had the privilege of working with him. (READ: [OPINION: Remembering 'Amba' Rod Severino)

Severino had served as ASEAN secretary-general from 1998 to 2002 – only the second Filipino to have earned the distinction. Prior to that, he was the DFA's undersecretary for policy from 1992 to 1997.

Among the highlights of Severino's storied diplomatic service to the country was his role in the opening of Philippine-China relations in the 1970s. He later became minister-counsellor and chargé d'affaires in the embassy in Beijing from 1976 to 1978. (READ: [OPINION] The world according to Rodolfo Severino)

Severino, a career diplomat, served the country for 32 years.