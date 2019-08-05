Following the presidential son's lead, more legislators are jumping ship to the National Unity Party, increasing its numbers in the House to 50

Published 3:15 PM, August 05, 2019

RISING FORCE. NUP stalwart and Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno and NUP deputy secretary-general Bryan Yamsuan hold a press conference on August 5, 2019. Photo by Mara Cepeda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The National Unity Party (NUP) is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the House of Representatives after the party doubled its membership to 50 in the 18th Congress.

NUP stalwart and House Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno said on Monday, August 5, he believes lawmakers were attracted to join the party after no less than presidential son and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte became an adopted member.

“There is no question that Paolo Duterte is going to be a great congressman. I think from a leadership standpoint, from his taking positions early in his political career in Congress, I think it is something that is to be admired,” said Puno in a press conference.

“So he is going to be, I think, a very significant member of Congress. And when people see him joining a political party, I think there’s a desire to be around him as well,” he added.

As an adopted member, Paolo Duterte is now allied with NUP without having to leave the local party Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, which he formed in Davao City for his congressional bid.

While Paolo Duterte is a neophyte congressman, his being the son of President Rodrigo Duterte already makes him an influential figure in the House, where he is one of the deputy speakers.

In July, NUP deputy-secretary general Bryan Yamsuan said the party had invited Paolo Duterte to attend one of their meetings. It turned out to be a fruitful encounter, as the presidential son later offered that he be adopted by NUP.

“Nakita niya na parang, ‘Okay pala ‘yong barkadahan niyo dito.’ I told him, ‘Boss, kung gusto mong sumali, walang problema.’ Sabi niya, 'Sige, i-adopt niyo ako.’ So the term that he used was adopt. So we adhere to that,” said Yamsuan.

(He saw us and said, 'Your camaraderie here is great.' I told him, 'Boss, if you want to join, no problem with that.' He said, 'Okay, adopt me.' So the term that he used was adopt. So we adhere to that.)

Twenty-four other legislators followed Paolo Duterte’s lead and decided to jump ship to NUP.

Of the 25 new NUP members, 12 – or almost half – will be jumping ship from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) chaired by the President. Another 7 are party-list legislators who have forged an alliance with NUP, while the remaining 6 new members are coming from other political parties.

Several PDP-Laban members are reported to have been disappointed after 3 of its leaders – Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel, Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio Gonzales, and Oriental Mindoro 1st District Representative Salvador Leachon – secured key House posts for themselves and supposedly left the rest of the party out in the cold.

The exodus of PDP-Laban lawmakers to NUP will reduce the ruling party’s numbers in the House to around 78.

If the transfer pushes through, NUP will emerge as the 3rd biggest bloc in the House after PDP-Laban and the party-list bloc with its 54 members.

Puno, however, said NUP no longer has plans to increase their number higher than 50. He said they will likely not ask for more leadership positions in the House either.

“For me, PDP remains the ruling party. PDP remains the party in Congress with the largest number of members. That won’t change, and because it won't change, we won’t change any of our party positions with respect to what positions we want in Congress,” said Puno.

The new NUP members are set to formally take their oaths on Tuesday, August 6, the same day the party will be electing its new set of officers. – Rappler.com