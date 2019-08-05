'My life and the life of my family... is at risk,' says Peter Joemel Advincula

Published 3:29 PM, August 05, 2019

WITNESS PROTECTION. Peter Joemel Advincula meets with his lawyer Larry Gadon before his application to be under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) is passed to the DOJ on August 5, 2019. Photo courtesy of Larry Gadon

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Joemel Advincula – alias Bikoy – applied for state protection through the Witness Protection Program (WPP) on Monday, August 5.

Advincula's lawyer Larry Gadon went to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday to submit the application.

"With the different prominent political figure and various influential personalities that I divulged and disclosed during the series of investigation conducted by the Philippine National Police particularly, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), my life and the life of my family and security is at risk," Advincula wrote in his application letter addressed to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The application is made in relation to CIDG's complaint of inciting to sedition against Vice President Leni Robredo and key members of the opposition over an alleged plot to overthrow the Duterte administration.

WPP benefits include security, secure housing facility, livelihood assistance, subsistence allowance, medical benefits and free education for minor dependents. Entry into the WPP does not automatically translate to a status of state witness – that privilege has to be approved by the court handling the charges.

Advincula is also named as respondent in the CIDG complaint for inciting to sedition.

Gadon said Advincula has received threats on his life.

"Yung the usual na ano mga mag ingat ka delikado buhay mo mga ganyan," said Gadon.

(The usual threats like be careful because your life is in danger.)

Preliminary investigation of the DOJ into the inciting to sedition complaint will start on August 9. – Rappler.com