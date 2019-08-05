Wendel Avisado was President Rodrigo Duterte's city administrator from 2004 to 2010 in Davao City and his presidential assistant for Yolanda rehabilitation

Published 5:50 PM, August 05, 2019

NEW DBM CHIEF. Presidential Assistant for Yolanda Rehabilitation Wendel Avisado will head the Department of Budget and Management. File photo by Mark Cristino

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named Wendel Avisado, a high-ranking Malacañang official and former Davao City administrator, as the new budget secretary.

This was confirmed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Monday, August 5, in a message to reporters.

Avisado told Rappler that he was advised he would be budget chief only on Sunday, August 4. He takes the place of Janet Abuel, who was holding the fort at the Department of Budget and Management as acting secretary.

Avisado was Davao City administrator from 2004 to 2010, when Duterte was mayor. When Duterte assumed the presidency, he brought Avisado to Malacañang, appointing him presidential assistant for Yolanda rehabilitation.

In that position, he oversaw the ongoing implementation of housing projects for survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), a little over a month after Duterte lamented the slow progress of shelter assistance for victims. – Rappler.com