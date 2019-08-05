Duterte picks ex-Davao City administrator as budget secretary
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named Wendel Avisado, a high-ranking Malacañang official and former Davao City administrator, as the new budget secretary.
This was confirmed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Monday, August 5, in a message to reporters.
Avisado told Rappler that he was advised he would be budget chief only on Sunday, August 4. He takes the place of Janet Abuel, who was holding the fort at the Department of Budget and Management as acting secretary.
Avisado was Davao City administrator from 2004 to 2010, when Duterte was mayor. When Duterte assumed the presidency, he brought Avisado to Malacañang, appointing him presidential assistant for Yolanda rehabilitation.
In that position, he oversaw the ongoing implementation of housing projects for survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), a little over a month after Duterte lamented the slow progress of shelter assistance for victims. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.