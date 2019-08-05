Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Published 8:15 PM, August 05, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, August 6, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima).

Calabarzon

Batangas

Lian - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Cavite province - all levels (public and private)

Rizal

Angono - all levels (public and private)



Cainta - all levels (public and private)



Taytay - all levels (public and private)

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Rizal - all levels (public and private)

Romblon

Romblon municipality - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com