From January 1, 2019 to August 5, 2019, the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit records 6,232 dengue cases, compared to 3,127 cases in the same period in 2018

Published 9:04 PM, August 05, 2019

CHECKING ON PATIENTS. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III visits the dengue ward of the General Emilio T. Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City on August 5, 2019. Photo from DOH-Calabarzon

MANILA, Philippines – The number of cases in Cavite in the first 7 months of 2019 doubled from the same period last year, with 27 deaths recorded by the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU).

The PESU report was cited by the Department of Health (DOH) in Calabarzon when Secretary Francisco Duque III met with mayors of the province on Monday, August 5, to ensure that they are prepared to respond and support their communities in the event of outbreaks.

"Dapat lahat ng ating mga lokal na pamahalaan ay handa na makapagbigay ng suporta sa mga biktima ng dengue. Lalo na ngayong patuloy na tunataas ang mga kaso dito sa Cavite, kailangan natin ng dobleng pag-iingat," Duque told the local chief executives at the Cavite Collaboration Center for Public Health in General Trias.

(All local governments should be prepared to provide support to dengue victims. Especially these days when the number of cases in Cavite is increasign, we need to be doubly cautious.)

MEETING WITH MAYORS. Secretary Duque outlines dengue epidemic response measures with mayors at the Cavite Collaboration Center for Public Health in General Trias on August 5, 2019. Photo from DOH-Calabarzon

The DOH declared a national dengue alert in mid-July as reports of outbreaks and deaths came in from various provinces and regions. The nationwide death toll as of July 6 reached 491 out of the total of 115,986 dengue cases.

In Cavite, the provincial government on July 18 declared a state of calamity due to the rising number of dengue cases.

From January 1, 2019 to August 5, 2019, the PESU recorded 6,232 dengue cases, with 27 deaths. The figure a 99% increase from the 3,127 cases during the same period in 2018.

Dengue victims ranged in age from one month to 92 years. More than half of them – 53% – were male.

The highest number of dengue cases were recorded in the following cities:

Dasmarinas – 1,542 cases

General Trias – 575 cases

Bacoor – 510 cases

Imus – 507 cases

Silang – 475

Duque urged the local governments to set up hydration stations in all rural health units for those suffering from high fever to prevent dehydration.

"Magtulungan po tayo upang malutas natin at mapababa ang bilang ng mga nabibiktima ng dengue sa ating mga bayan, at mailigtas sa tiyak na kapahamakan ang ating mga kababayan," Duque said.

(Let’s help one another in addressing [the cases] and lower the number of dengue victims in our towns and cities, and to save our people from catastrophe.)

The European Union has donated P5.7 million to help the Philippine government combat the rising cases of dengue. – Rappler.com