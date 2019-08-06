The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority says it has yet to receive a copy of the preliminary injunction stopping the implementation of the provincial bus ban

Published 1:55 PM, August 06, 2019

STILL A GO. Provincial bus operators may have a taste of what it is like to use the terminals located at far ends of the Greater Metro Manila Area to test the policy on provincial buses. File photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – There is no stopping the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) from holding another dry run of the provincial bus ban.

MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago said the planned dry run of the controversial policy banning provincial buses along EDSA will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, August 7.

This is despite a Quezon City court's preliminary injunction against the policy last week.

Why? The MMDA hasn't received a copy of the order, Pialago told reporters on Tuesday, August 6.

"Since we haven't received the writ of [preliminary injunction], we will push through with the dry run," she said.

The MMDA previously said the dry run is only "voluntary," so bus operators may join as they wish.

"Nakiusap lang kami. If they will still conduct [a] dry run to try the policy in their own capacity, okay lang sa amin 'yun. But again, hindi ito pilitan," Pialago said.

(We only asked for a favor. If they will still conduct the dry run to try the policy in their own capacity, that's okay with us. But again, no one is being forced.)

In its July 31 decision, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 223 blocked the controversial provincial bus ban due to its expected "far-reaching effects."

The ban aims to close down all 47 provincial bus terminals along EDSA. Provincial buses would also be prohibited from loading and unloading passengers along the main thoroughfare. – Rappler.com