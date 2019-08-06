President Rodrigo Duterte also wants to discuss the proposed joint exploration for oil and gas with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Published 1:29 PM, August 06, 2019

A PROMISE. President Rodrigo Duterte will invoke the Hague ruling in his next trip to China, says Malacañang. Malacañang photo

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte plans to finally “invoke” the historic 2016 Hague ruling against China’s claim to the West Philippine Sea during his to China this August.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a Palace news briefing on Tuesday, August 6, that Duterte had said this was his intention for his upcoming trip to Beijing.

“He said, ‘Remember that I said before there will be a time when I will invoke the arbitral ruling. This is the time. That’s why I am going there,’” said Panelo.

The Philippine President will also bring up the recent ramming of a Chinese boat into a Filipino fishing boat in Recto Bank last June. Other flashpoints in the West Philippine Sea will also be discussed, said Panelo.

Duterte had decided that it was time to invoke the international ruling because “he is nearing the end of his term,” said the Palace spokesman. (TIMELINE: The Philippines-China maritime dispute)

Duterte also wants to discuss the proposed joint oil and gas exploration with China.

“He is also interested in the 60-40 joint exploraiton of minerals, oil. They will talk about it,” said Panelo.

In the same news briefing, Panelo announced that Duterte approved the proposal to allow Chinese passports bearing the 9-dash line image to be stamped with the Philippine visa, ending a 7-year policy implemented to protest China's claim on Philippine territory and maritime domain. – Rappler.com