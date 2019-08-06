This is in keeping with Mayor Sara Duterte's proposal, which she made last June after her discussion with ambassadors and officials of other countries

Published 5:52 PM, August 06, 2019

MARTIAL LAW. This file photo from July 2017 shows Task Force Davao personnel manning security check-points in the city after President Duterte's martial law declaration. Photo by Manman Dejeto/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Davao City council passed on Tuesday, August 6, a resolution asking President Rodrigo Duterte to lift martial law in his home city, local media reported.

This was in keeping with Mayor Sara Duterte's proposal, which she made last June after her discussion with ambassadors and officials of other countries who attended the 5th Davao Investment Conference.

The presiding officer of the city council is presidential son Sebastian Duterte.

As early as 2017 – as the first declaration of martial law in Mindanao neared the end of its 60-day period – the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Incorporated had asked the President to lift it.

President Duterte declared martial law across the island of Mindanao on May 23, 2017, after local terrorist groups with links to the ISIS attacked and tried to occupy Marawi City in Lanao del Sur. Congress and the Supreme Court have since allowed him to extend martial law 3 times. The current extension is until December 31, 2019.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. – Rappler.com