Davao City council asks President Duterte to lift martial law
MANILA, Philippines – The Davao City council passed on Tuesday, August 6, a resolution asking President Rodrigo Duterte to lift martial law in his home city, local media reported.
This was in keeping with Mayor Sara Duterte's proposal, which she made last June after her discussion with ambassadors and officials of other countries who attended the 5th Davao Investment Conference.
The presiding officer of the city council is presidential son Sebastian Duterte.
As early as 2017 – as the first declaration of martial law in Mindanao neared the end of its 60-day period – the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Incorporated had asked the President to lift it.
President Duterte declared martial law across the island of Mindanao on May 23, 2017, after local terrorist groups with links to the ISIS attacked and tried to occupy Marawi City in Lanao del Sur. Congress and the Supreme Court have since allowed him to extend martial law 3 times. The current extension is until December 31, 2019.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.