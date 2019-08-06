Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Published 7:35 PM, August 06, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 7, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima).

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Magsaysay - all levels (public and private)



San Jose - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com