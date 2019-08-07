Olongapo RTC Branch 72 Presiding Judge Richard Paredeza issues the order against Dennis Sytin and Oliver Fuentes – both accused of murder in the killing of businessman Dominic Sytin – to keep them from leaving the country pending trial

Published 11:45 AM, August 07, 2019

SUSPECTS. PNP chief General scar Albayalde tags the suspects in the killing businessman Dominic Sytin. Photo from the Philippine National Police

MANILA, Philippines – The Regional Trial Court of Olongapo City has issued a hold departure order (HDO) against businessman Dennis Sytin who faced murder charges in the killing of his brother businessman Dominic Sytin.

Olongapo RTC Branch 72 Presiding Judge Richard Paredeza issued the HDO against Dennis and his co-accused, Oliver Fuentes, to keep them from leaving the country pending trial.

“As prayed for, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and Deportation, Manila is hereby directed to hold the departure of the accused,” the order read.

Dennis and Fuentes were also charged with frustrated murder as Dominic's driver, Efren Espartero, was hurt during the ambush in front of the Lighthouse Hotel in Subic Freeport in November 2018.

The court earlier issued an arrest warrant against Dennis and Fuentes after the Department of Justice filed murder and frustrated murder charges against them.

The DOJ held that Dennis, Fuentes, and confessed gunman Edgardo Luib conspired to kill Dominic.

Luib had alleged that Fuentes hired him in behalf of Dennis to carry out the ambush.

Luib was arrested in Batangas in March for arrest warrants over the killing of journalist Mae Magsino and Municipal Councilor Michael Caringal of Bauan, Batangas.

The DOJ wants the case moved to the Manila Regional Trial Court "for the safety and security of the witnesses" and to avoid any pressure on the court and the prosecution considering the extent of influence of both parties. – Rappler.com



