PNP fields 182 cops to 'Olympics for law enforcers' in China
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to send 182 cops including the police's No. 3 general to China for the so-called "Olympics for law enforcers."
In a statement on Wednesday, the PNP announced it would join the World Police and Fire Games 2019 in Chengdu, China from August 8 to 19.
"PNP Deputy Chief for Operations, Police Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa will be the head of delegation in the biennial Olympics in law enforcement service to be hosted by Western China’s mega-city Chengdu," the PNP said in its statement.
Gamboa is the PNP's third in command, next only to police chief General Oscar Albayalde and police deputy chief for administration Fernando Mendez.
According to Gamboa, cops from different units will participate in the competitions, which is held every 2 years ever since its inception in 1985.
Like the Olympiad, the games will include various sporting events from badminton to karate, and even golf. Competing in the biennial contest are law enforcement agencies from 70 countries.
"The exposure to this prestigious event that the PNP can get is a good opportunity to enhance its image and promote rapport among our foreign counterparts not only in the field of law enforcement service but also in sports,” Gamboa said in the statement. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.