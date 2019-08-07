Leading the delegation is the PNP's No. 3 official, deputy chief for operations Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa

Published 3:59 PM, August 07, 2019

NATIONAL BASE. The Philippine National Police National Headquarters building in Camp Crame is where the most powerful police generals hold office. File photo by Rambo Talabong/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to send 182 cops including the police's No. 3 general to China for the so-called "Olympics for law enforcers."

In a statement on Wednesday, the PNP announced it would join the World Police and Fire Games 2019 in Chengdu, China from August 8 to 19.

"PNP Deputy Chief for Operations, Police Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa will be the head of delegation in the biennial Olympics in law enforcement service to be hosted by Western China’s mega-city Chengdu," the PNP said in its statement.

Gamboa is the PNP's third in command, next only to police chief General Oscar Albayalde and police deputy chief for administration Fernando Mendez.

According to Gamboa, cops from different units will participate in the competitions, which is held every 2 years ever since its inception in 1985.

Like the Olympiad, the games will include various sporting events from badminton to karate, and even golf. Competing in the biennial contest are law enforcement agencies from 70 countries.

"The exposure to this prestigious event that the PNP can get is a good opportunity to enhance its image and promote rapport among our foreign counterparts not only in the field of law enforcement service but also in sports,” Gamboa said in the statement. – Rappler.com