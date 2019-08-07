10 rescued after boat capsizes off Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 10 people were rescued after their motorized boat capsized on the way to Mactan Island from neighborhing Olango Island on Wednesday morning, August 7.
According to a post of Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management head Nagiel Bañacia, the passengers were rescued by Cyrus Eyas, a barangay captain from Lapu-Lapu City.
Due to the cancellations of sea trips, the rescued persons said they hired a private motorboat to take them to Mactan Island. They said due to big waves, water entered their boat, causing the engine to conk out.
No one was seriously injured in the incident. Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) medics treated them upon arriving in Lapu-Lapu City.
According to a PCG official, the boat left Olango Island without clearance.
All sea travel for small vessels remained suspended in the region due to poor weather as of posting time. – Rappler.com
