Police release 3 alleged Chinese kidnappers after victim left PH
MANILA, Philippines – Three men who were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a fellow Chinese were released after the victim left the Philippines, Makati City police said on Wednesday, August 7.
Makati Police Investigation Unit chief Major Gideon Ines Jr said they released 25-year-old Sun Yi Cheng, 29-year-old Zhang Di, and 30-year-old Wei Bao Kun after learning from the Chinese consulate that the victim, 24-year-old Lei Kun, already left the country.
The 3 men were detained for kidnapping the victim inside a mall in Barangay Olympia, Makati City, around 6 pm on Tuesday, August 6. The suspects supposedly told the victim he would be released in exchange for P100,000.
The victim asked his friend, a certain Dan Guo Qing, to pay the suspects. The same friend coordinated with the Makati City police, who planned and carried out an entrapment operation that led to the suspects' arrest.
Police believe the 3 men are involved in online gaming, and that they kidnapped the victim because he could not pay off his debt. – Rappler.com
