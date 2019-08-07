Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Published 8:05 PM, August 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 8, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Hanna (Lekima).

Western Visayas

Iloilo

Iloilo City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

