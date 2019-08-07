'Alam n'yo, nakikipag-away na po tayo doon sa leadership...just to protect the rights of PDP-Laban in the party allocation,' says House Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel

Published 11:52 PM, August 07, 2019

GOING STRONG? PDP-Laban members in the House and the Senate pose with President Rodrigo Duterte's signature fist bump on August 7, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) denied leaving their party mates out in the cold in the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, August 7, PDP-Laban stalwart and House Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel said they are "working day and night" to make sure all PDP-Laban district representatives get the leadership posts they are eyeing in the House.

"In the past few weeks, there have been reports or articles published in newspapers. I believe that it is black propaganda perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons that the leadership of PDP-Laban, pinapabayaan daw ang mga members (is allegedly neglecting our members). That is totally untrue. We are vehemently denying that accusation," Pimentel said.

He was speaking before 3 out of 4 senators and 44 out of the 73 district representatives who gathered at the New World Hotel in Makati on Wednesday night.

In his speech, Johnny Pimentel said PDP-Laban has already been given a majority of posts in the lower chamber. (READ: LIST: House committee chairmanships for 18th Congress)

Among the key posts already granted to the ruling party are 6 out of the 18 spots for deputy speaker; 5 deputy majority leaders; 4 assistant majority leaders; and 3 out of the 12 seats in the Commission on Appointments, where the House contingent is led by PDP-Laban stalwart and San Juan Representative Ronaldo Zamora. Oriental Mindoro 1st District Representative Doy Leachon is also heading the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

Several PDP-Laban members were reportedly disappointed that their leaders in the House – like Johnny Pimentel, Leachon, and Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr – supposedly neglected their colleagues in the ongoing negotiations for key House posts.

But Pimentel insisted they are "fighting" for their allies.

VICTORY POSE. PDP-Laban congressmen pose for a picture with Senator Manny Pacquiao. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

"Alam n'yo, nakikipag-away na po tayo doon sa leadership (You know, we are even fighting the leadership) just to protect our interest, just to protect the rights of PDP-Laban in the party allocation. We will fight tooth and nail every day so that all members will get their respective committees and memberships," he said.

PDP-Laban's gathering on Wednesday night was supposed to be the House members' victory party for Senator Manny Pacquiao, who recently defeated American boxer Keith Thurman.

But the event was far from festive, with congressmen taking the opportunity to report to PDP-Laban president and Senator Aquilino Pimentel III that they still remain as the biggest bloc in the House.

There was a live band who performed, but most of the PDP-Laban members left as soon as the program ended.

Pacquiao, however, stayed behind for a short meeting with Johnny Pimentel, Leachon, Gonzales, and PDP-Laban spokesperson Ron Munsayac.

PDP-Laban member and Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco, who is expected to become Speaker after Taguig City-Pateros Representative Alan Peter Cayetano's 15-month term in the post, was unable to attend the event due to an illness.

PDP-Laban asking for 'patience'

During the program, Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez, another PDP-Laban stalwart, asked for patience from his party mates. He said it takes several weeks before all leadership positions in the House are filled up.

"Try to hold on and continue to support the party. 'Yong partido naman ho (The party leaders) are trying our best to give you what you deserve and give you the committees you deserve. So konting pasensya (please be patient)," Hernandez said.

The PDP-Laban gathering on Wednesday night comes after 12 of its members jumped ship to the National Unity Party (NUP) on Tuesday, August 6.

The NUP earlier publicized a list where 15 of its new members supposedly came from the ruling party. But PDP-Laban is now insisting only 12 bolted their party.

Among the PDP-Laban members whose name was included in the NUP list was Cavite 8th District Representative Abraham Tolentino. He was present when NUP elected its new members on Tuesday.

STILL WITH PDP. Cavite 8th District Representative Abraham Tolentino talks to reporters. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

Tolentino clarified on Wednesday that he was simply there as part of the entourage of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who also attended the NUP meeting. He said he left the room when his former PDP-Laban allies were about to take their oath as NUP members.

"That's why I'm here. I'm still with PDP!" Tolentino said.

With the exodus of 12 its members, PDP-Laban has 73 members left in the House. It remains the biggest bloc in the House. – Rappler.com