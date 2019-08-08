IN PHOTOS: PNP shows off P784-million worth of new vehicles, firearms
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, August 8, displayed its latest acquisition of vehicles and firearms at the Camp Crame grounds.
The PNP showed off P784-million worth of police cars and new equipment, with the country's top cops taking part in the inspection and blessing of the equipment.
The following were put on display:
- 95 4x4 utility vehicles
- 10,000 Canik 9mm pistols
- 78 NEGEV light machine guns
- 3,684 combat helmets
- 2,255 tactical vests
- 568,226 rounds of 9mm ammunition
The equipment were funded under the PNP's 2018 budget as part of its Capability Enhancement Program, which seeks to give adequate operation equipment to police stations across the country.
Here are photos of the event:
– Rappler.com
