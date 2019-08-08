The Philippine National Police gets new equipment to help improve the operational capability of police stations across the country

Published 12:25 PM, August 08, 2019

NEW EQUIPMENT. Part of the PNP's new acquisition on display at Camp Crame. All photos from PNP

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, August 8, displayed its latest acquisition of vehicles and firearms at the Camp Crame grounds.

The PNP showed off P784-million worth of police cars and new equipment, with the country's top cops taking part in the inspection and blessing of the equipment.

The following were put on display:

95 4x4 utility vehicles

10,000 Canik 9mm pistols

78 NEGEV light machine guns

3,684 combat helmets

2,255 tactical vests

568,226 rounds of 9mm ammunition

The equipment were funded under the PNP's 2018 budget as part of its Capability Enhancement Program, which seeks to give adequate operation equipment to police stations across the country.

Here are photos of the event:

BLESSING. PNP officials join the blessing ceremony

FIREPOWER. The PNP acquired a total of 78 NEGEV light machine guns

– Rappler.com