Published 7:10 PM, August 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 9, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Hanna (Lekima).

Metro Manila

Taguig City - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com