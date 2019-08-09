East Asians dominate Boracay arrivals
AKLAN, Philippines – Most of the international visitors to the island resort of Boracay in the first 7 months of this year were from East Asian countries
Aside from China and Korea, travelers from Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong also contributed to the growing number of East Asians in the popular beach destination.
From January to July, East Asians reached 554,773 or 84% of the total overseas tourists visiting the island, data from Malay Municipal Tourism Office showed.
Boracay is also a top destination for North Americans – Canada, USA and Mexico – with 20,883 arrivals, while 15,106 were Northern Europeans from Norway, United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Ireland and Sweden.
China remained the largest inbound tourist market with 291,982 arrivals or 44% (2 out of 5) of total international visitors. Korea was second with 235,420. Tourists from Taiwan registered 18,390 arrivals, the US with 16,263 and United Kingdom with 9,668.
For the period, foreigners in Boracay reached 657,445 while domestic tourists totaled 615,821 arrivals. Overall, visitors in the island posted 1,317,462 from January to July.
Last month, Boracay was voted one of top 10 islands in Asia by Travel+Leisure magazine. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.