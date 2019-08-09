The senator asks a Muntinlupa court to allow her to visit her mother at a hospital in Iriga City on August 15 or 'as soon as possible'

Published 1:29 PM, August 09, 2019

MOTHER-DAUGHTER. Senator Leila de Lima and her mother Norma when she filed her certificate of candidacy for senator in 2015. File photo

MANILA, Philippines – Detained opposition Senator Leila de Lima has filed a very urgent motion for furlough asking the court to allow her to visit her mother who is fighting for her life in a hospital in Iriga City, Camarines Sur.

De Lima asked the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) to grant her a furlough on August 15 or "as soon as possible so that she could see her mother, possibly for the last time."

"As a daughter, she owes everything to the woman who gave her life and, in her present predicament, the only way she could show her deepest love and appreciation for her mother’s love and care over the last 60 years is to be with her in her last moments on earth," the motion said.

De Lima's mother Norma has been suffering from dementia. The senator said that she only saw her mother twice since her arrest and detention in February 2017.

According to the motion, De Lima's mother was brought to the Villanueva Tanchuling General Hospital in Iriga on August 4.

The physician "deemed her condition as critical and is said to be expected to further quickly deteriorate."

"Further, family members were told that, because of her advanced age and overall declining health, they do not think that administering more drugs would do much good, and that, all things considered, Mrs De Lima is not expected to linger much longer," the motion said.

In a written dispatch from Camp Crame, De Lima asked for prayers for her mother.

De Lima is detained in Camp Crame for 3 counts of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade pending before the Muntinlupa RTC.

De Lima's mother still didn't know that the senator has been detained for drug charges.

The family initially decided to keep De Lima's detention from Norma, but in December 2018, she was taken to Camp Crame to see her daughter. She had been diagnosed wth dementia then.

”They finally told her I’m in Camp Crame. But her state of dementia failed to grasp the real import of such a revelation. It blocked her from reality, with all its pains," De Lima had said of that moment. – Rappler.com