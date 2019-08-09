Authorities are still verifying the real identity of the lone fatality identified only as a certain 'G Brown'

Published 1:52 PM, August 09, 2019

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – A suspected drug pusher was killed and 8 others arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA Central Luzon) in Barangay Balibago here Wednesday night, August 7.

In a report submitted to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, PDEA Central Luzon Director Gil Pabilona said that during the operation a certain “G Brown” and some of his cohorts attempted to elude arrest by shooting at the law enforcers.

Pabilona said PDEA agents fired back and killed Brown.

PDEA Central Luzon information officer Glenn Guillermo said the agency was still trying to find out the real identity of "G Brown."

Arrested in the operation were G Brown's companions identified as Danilo Portit, 32; Crisanto Enriquez,30; Larry Prado, 38; Grace Pabanil, 48; Mary Rose Miclat, 34; Wendy Velano, 25; Wilbon Ocampo, 45; and Benim Manansala, 27, all residents of Angeles City.

Confiscated during the buy-bust along 6th Street in Balibago village were some 10 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with an estimated street value of P68,000, a weighing scale, various drug paraphernalia, a caliber .38 revolver with live bullets, and the marked money used in the operation.

“This high impact operation was the fruit of a month-long casing and surveillance. Danilo Portit who is the subject of the operation had been in PDEA’s radar since June 2019,” Pabilona said.

The suspects were detained in the PDEA Jail Facility in San Fernando City in Pampanga.

They are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002. – Rappler.com