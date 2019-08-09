Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Published 6:45 AM, August 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 10, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Metro Manila

Valenzuela City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com