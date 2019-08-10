Lacson hits Duterte for letting cops accept gifts, ignore anti-graft laws
MANILA, Philippines – Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former national police chief, chided President Rodrigo Duterte for telling cops they could accept gifts and ignore anti-graft laws.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, August 10, Lacson said, “Mr. President, insatiable greed starts with simple, petty graft. It could be more addicting than drugs. There is no detox, nor is there rehab facility available for addiction to money.”
Mr President, insatiable greed starts with simple, petty graft. It could be more addicting than drugs. There is no detox, nor is there rehab facility available for addiction to money.— PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) August 10, 2019
The Senator was reacting to a speech Duterte delivered before the Philippine National Police (PNP) on their 118th Service Anniversary on Friday, August 9, at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
"Hindi ko kayo iipitin, basta 'pag bigayan kayo eh tanggapin 'nyo. It is not bribery...it cannot be bribery because it is allowed by law. What I mean, if there is generosity in them, sabi ng anti-graft [law] you cannot accept gifts? Kalokohan,” the President said before the police top brass.
(I will not stop you. If you are given [something], take it. It is not bribery...it cannot be bribery because it is allowed by law. What I mean, if there's generosity in them, according to the anti-graft law, you cannot accept gifts? Foolishness.)
In the same event, Duterte said he had given the police “billions” in government funds “to acquire intelligence capability and everything.”
On Thursday, August 8, the President told newly promoted police officers that he would give them even more money – P50 million – for intelligence work in his war on drugs.
Lacson has often used social media to voice his opinions on the Duterte administration’s policies, many of them openly critical.
Known for his exposés on corruption during privilege speeches, the Senator earlier this month challenged the President to take action on information he would reveal.
Lacson was chief of the PNP from 1999 to 2001. – Rappler.com
