LTO to refund RFID fees starting August 15
MANILA, Philippines – In an advisory, the Land Transportation Office said it would be refunding starting August 15, Thursday, fees paid for the 2009 radio frequency identification project.
The refund would cover 85,657 people who paid for RFID fees from August 1, 2009 to January 15, 2010. The total amount to be refunded is P359, including the P9 interest earned from it.
The claimant could get the refund at the LTO district office where the fee was collected. If it is already closed, the refund could claim at the LTO regional office where it falls under.
According to LTO, the claimant must accomplish a refund request form and attach a photocopy of a government-issued ID. For corporations, a notarized certificate from the company secretary must be attached.
ICYMI: Here’s the refund form for RFID fees collected from August 1, 2009 to January 15, 2010. | via @reyaika pic.twitter.com/SNwo0oaZM2— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 10, 2019
The LTO complied with a 2017 Supreme Court en banc decision which nullified a memorandum of agreement entered into by then-Department of Transportation and Communications with Stradcom Corporation. Stradcom was the IT provider of the agency for 18 years prior.
The Makabayan bloc along with transport groups contested the MOA in 2009 for the lack of public bidding.
According to a July memorandum circular by the LTO, Stradcom would issue the money that will be used to give back the RFID fees. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.