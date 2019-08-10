The refund applies to those who paid when they registered their vehicles from August 1, 2009 to January 15, 2010

Published 4:21 PM, August 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In an advisory, the Land Transportation Office said it would be refunding starting August 15, Thursday, fees paid for the 2009 radio frequency identification project.

The refund would cover 85,657 people who paid for RFID fees from August 1, 2009 to January 15, 2010. The total amount to be refunded is P359, including the P9 interest earned from it.

The claimant could get the refund at the LTO district office where the fee was collected. If it is already closed, the refund could claim at the LTO regional office where it falls under.

According to LTO, the claimant must accomplish a refund request form and attach a photocopy of a government-issued ID. For corporations, a notarized certificate from the company secretary must be attached.

ICYMI: Here’s the refund form for RFID fees collected from August 1, 2009 to January 15, 2010. | via @reyaika pic.twitter.com/SNwo0oaZM2 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 10, 2019

The LTO complied with a 2017 Supreme Court en banc decision which nullified a memorandum of agreement entered into by then-Department of Transportation and Communications with Stradcom Corporation. Stradcom was the IT provider of the agency for 18 years prior.

The Makabayan bloc along with transport groups contested the MOA in 2009 for the lack of public bidding.

According to a July memorandum circular by the LTO, Stradcom would issue the money that will be used to give back the RFID fees. – Rappler.com