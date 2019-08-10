River Warriors of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission save the teens, who had not expected the current to be that strong

Published 7:56 PM, August 10, 2019

RIVER RESCUE. River Warriors of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission prepare to rescue 3 teenagers found nearly drowning in the river. Screenshot from PRRC video

MANILA, Philippines – Three teenagers were rescued from drowning by a crew dredging the Pasig River despite the heavy rain around noon Friday, August 9.

So-called River Warriors of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC) rescued 14-year-olds Vincent Elbona and Daniel Lavadia, and 15-year-old Ashley Lavadia, who had been gasping for air, struggling to reach the bank of the river in Manila.

PRRC River Warriors head Niño Gutierrez said they had been conducting cleaning operations along the river in the Lawton area when they heard a group of women shouting for help to get the teenagers out of the water.

Gutierrez said they immediately responded and conducted rescue operations to get the teenagers out, throwing rope and life jackets in their direction and eventually pulling them to safety.

The teenagers said they usually swim every day in the Pasig River and did not expect the strong current Friday, as rain poured all over the capital due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat .

Because of the incident, PRRC executive director Jose Antonio Goitia called on the public, especially parents, not to allow children to swim in the river during bad weather conditions. – Rappler.com