The separate incidents happen in Sta Cruz, Ilocos Sur, and in Tuba, Benguet

Published 8:12 PM, August 10, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – Ryan Balanza, a fisherfolk from Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, drowned when their boat capsized because of the squall last Thursday, August 9.

Balanza, 37, of Barangay Pilar, Santa Cruz, left for shore with Ruben Antolin at 9 am Thursday. After a few moments, a huge wave capsized their boat. Antolin was able to hold on to the boat, but Balanza was nowhere to be found.

In Benguet, a 16-year-old girl died after the truck she rode on fell into a shallow ravine at Camp 3 in Tuba, Benguet, after being pushed by a landslide on Friday, August 9.

According to reports, the truck was one of those repairing the said mountain road. The girl hitched a ride, but the driver and helpers asked her to ride at the back. Soon after, the truck was pushed into the ravine and laid on its side. Two other helpers were injured.

Kennon Road remains closed while Halsema Highway, particularly on the Bontoc side, is unstable because of frequent landslides. – Rappler.com