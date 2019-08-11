'Yakapin natin sila at patuloy na ipanalangin sa kanilang pagharap sa mga hamon ng buhay,' says Vice President Leni Robredo on residents displaced by the Marawi siege

ANGAT BUHAY BENEFICIARIES. Vice President Leni Robredo leads the turnover of classroom buildings to 3 schools in Marawi City on June 28, 2019. File photo by OVP

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo urged the public to continue praying for residents displaced by the Marawi siege, as Muslims around the globe celebrated the Eid al-Adha, the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

“Sa araw na ito, sana ay alalahanin din natin ang mga kapatid nating nagsasakripisyo at nagsusumikap makabangon, tulad ng mga kababayan natin sa Marawi at mga kapatid nating Muslim refugees na nawalay sa kanilang mga pamilya at naghahangad ng mas magandang bukas,” the Vice President said on Sunday, August 11.

(On this day, let us remember our brothers and sisters who continue to make sacrifices and are striving to recover, like our countrymen in Marawi and the Muslim refugees who were separated from their families are dreaming of a better tomorrow.)

“Yakapin natin sila at patuloy na ipanalangin sa kanilang pagharap sa mga hamon ng buhay (Let us embrace them and continue to pray for them as they continue to face their trials in life),” she added.

Thousands of Marawi residents have been displaced by the months-long war that erupted on May 23, 2017 between government troops and the homegrown terrorists from the Maute Group and a faction of the Abu Sayyaf group in Marawi.

The city remains in shambles, as the government began rehabilitating the main battle area only in October 2018.

The Office of the Vice President, through Robredo’s flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay, has previously donated P11.53 million worth of resources to help residents of Marawi recover from the war.

Angat Buhay and its partner institutions also raised funds to help build transitional shelters and school buildings in Marawi.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic celebrations. Also known as “The Feast of the Sacrifice,” the Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son to God. It also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the 5th Pillar of Islam. – Rappler.com