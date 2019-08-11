The Muslim community in Baguio says terrorism has no religion and no place in the city

Published 12:53 PM, August 11, 2019

STANDING TOGETHER. Baguio Muslims and Catholics stand together against terrorism on Sunday, August 11. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Strong rain and wind did not stop members of Baguio's Muslim community from handing out roses to the Catholic faithful going to the Baguio Cathedral on Sunday morning, August 11.

The Muslim community in Baguio went to the famous Catholic Church of the city to offer their support to the efforts of all the sectors and the government against threats of terrorism.

This comes after reports of alleged terror threats and plans to bomb so called "Crusade Churches" by members of the ISIS network. The report itself is still being verified.

Imam Samsudin Monib, Baguio Muslim community president, led the group in joining members of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) in guarding and inspecting the perimeters of the Baguio Cathedral as part of the city to address terrorism threat targeting the churches. They added terrorism has no religion and no place in Baguio City.

The Baguio churchgoers felt safe as they willingly accepted the flowers given to them by Muslims clad in their Muslim religious garments.

Both Muslim and Catholic religious leaders and the officials of Baguio City and the police linked arms in front of the altar inside the Baguio Cathedral to show their solidarity against terrorism. – Rappler.com