President Rodrigo Duterte says Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his own son is 'one of the most remarkable demonstrations of faith of all time'

Published 1:42 PM, August 11, 2019

EID'L ADHA MESSAGE. President Rodrigo Duterte wants Filipnios to work for the common good. File photo by Karl Norman Alonzo/Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines – As the world celebrated Eid’l Adha, President Rodrigo Duterte challenged the public to engage in endeavors that would benefit the greater good.

“Now, more than ever, we are called to lend a piece of ourselves to endeavors that redound to the common good and benefit the most number of people,” said Duterte in his Eid’l Adha message on Sunday, August 11.

“Let us, therefore, reflect on the lessons we can learn today and deepen our faith and strengthen our resolve to bring about a society that is worthy of Allah’s continued blessings and protection,” he added.

Eid'l Adha or “The Feast of the Sacrifice” commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son to God. It also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the 5th Pillar of Islam.

In his message, Duterte said Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his own son is “one of the most remarkable demonstrations of faith of all time.”

“This account not only teaches us the importance of personal sacrifice, but also inculcates in us the value of submission to a higher authority, even though, at times, our feelings and emotions compel us otherwise,” said the President.

Duterte earlier declared Monday, August 12, a regular holiday in honor of Eid’l Adha.

In a separate message on Sunday, Vice President Leni Robredo also urged Filipinos to continue praying for the residents displaced by the Marawi siege. – Rappler.com