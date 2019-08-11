President Rodrigo Duterte orders a probe into the death of a Chinese national who was allegedly abused by his Chinese employer

Published 2:00 PM, August 11, 2019

PROBE. President Rodrigo Duterte orders an investigation on the death of a Chinese national allegedly abused by his Chinese employer. File photo by Albert Alcain/Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said the Philippines will “not allow or tolerate” abuse against foreign nationals in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the promise on Sunday, August 11, after he was asked to react after a handcuffed Chinese national, who was allegedly handcuffed by his Chinese employer, fell to his death in Las Piñas City.

“We want to tell everybody, whether they are national of a foreign country or not, we will not allow nor tolerate any abuse committed against foreign nationals either by their own countrymen or by our own citizens,” said Panelo in a press briefing.

“We will have to implement the law strictly. There will be no exemptions on the enforcement of the laws of the land,” he added.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has already ordered an investigation on the death of 27-year-old Yang Kang, who jumped from the 6th floor of an office building in Las Piñas.

A GMA-7 report said a security guard who found Kang’s lifeless body saw the Chinese national’s hands were handcuffed. Las Piñas police suspect Kang may have been held prisoner by his Chinese employer.

Malacañang earlier urged Chinese nationals maltreated by their employers in the Philippine Online Gaming Operations sector to file a complaint with local authorities.

A Chinese online gambling worker told Rappler that abusive recruiters often lie about the salary, work hours, and other working conditions the workers will get when they arrive in the Philippines. – Rappler.com